TVS Motors Edges Lower After Sales Rise 27% In June 2021

Share price of TVS Motor Company edged lower by more than one per cent on Friday, July 2, a day after the company announced its sales numbers for June 2021. On Friday, TVS Motors opened on the BSE at Rs 627, inching to an intra day high of Rs 628.35 and an intra day low of Rs 608.95, in the trading session so far. The company registered a growth of 27 per cent in June 2021, reporting total sales of 251,886 units, compared to 198,387 units in the corresponding month last year.

During the first quarter of the current fiscal year, TVS Motor Company's sales of two-wheelers stood at 6.19 lakh units, compared to 2.55 lakh units in the first quarter of the previous financial year. The company's three-wheeler reported sales of 0.39 lakh units in the April-June quarter this year, compared to 0.12 lakh units in the corresponding period last year.

The sales of domestic two-wheeler stood at 145,413 units in June 2021, compared to sales of 144,817 units in the same month last year, according to a regulatory exchange filed by the company to the stock exchanges. The sales of total two-wheelers recorded a growth of 25 per cent with 238,092 units sold in June 2021, compared to 191,076 units in the same month last year.

On the NSE, TVS Motor Company opened at Rs 625.45, registering an intra day high of Rs 628.75 and an intra day low of Rs 608.20, in the session so far. It was last trading 1.83 per cent lower at Rs 612.90 on the NSE.

