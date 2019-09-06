NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Ashok Leyland Denies Report Of Five Non-Working Days At Chennai Plant

The development comes as the country's auto sector is struggling against a slump in sales and lakhs of estimated job cuts.

September 06, 2019
Amid a slowdown in India's auto sector, Ashok Leyland has declared five non-working days at its plant in Chennai starting Friday, according to sources. Workers at the commercial vehicle maker's Chennai plant received a communication from Ashok Leyland about the five-day holiday, sources told NDTV. Sluggishness and contraction in the commercial vehicle market has led to the move by Ashok Leyland, company sources said.

The five days of no production will impact around 5,000 workers at the plant, including 3,000 contractual personnel, sources said. The wages for non-working days will be decided later, they added. 

When contacted, Ashok Leyland said there is no official statement from the company about the production shutdown. 

The development comes as the country's auto sector is struggling against a slump in sales and lakhs of estimated job cuts. 



