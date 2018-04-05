Digital Currency Tron (TRX) Jumps Over 25% In One Day TRON (TRX) soars 25% on Thursday, data on coinmarketcap shows

TRON (TRX) soars 25% on Thursday, data on coinmarketcap indicates. The currency trades at $0.037969 against the Wednesday's closing rate of $0.0301, the average price of most cryptocurrency markets that trade in Tron show. TRON is a project dedicated to building the infrastructure for a decentralized Internet. The Tron Protocol, a large blockchain based operating system, offers scalable, high-availability support that underlies all the decentralized applications in the TRON ecosystem. It is ironical that while Tron price is reaching great heights, other digital currencies are under intense pressure since the banking regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued strict instructions to the effect that all the banks must discontinue their relations with the entities that deal with cryptocurrency within a span of three months.1. The market cap of TRON jumps to $2.496 billion.2. A week ago, the TRON price was higher at $0.043 against Thursday's price of $0.03013. On March 22, the TRON price was higher at $0.0379 against Thursday's rate of $0.0301 4. Three weeks ago, the TRON price was almost close at $0.030119, close to Thursday's price of $0.0301.5. Tron's market cap on March 6 was $3 billion that fell to $1.859 billion on March 18. The market cap jumped to $3.2 billion on March 25 but again fell to $2.2 billion.