Tron (TRX) Beats Bitcoin In Pace Of Recovery, Jumps 51% In One Day Tron's average trading price went for a free fall starting January 6, when it was $0.17. A week later, tron fell to $0.10 a coin.

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT Tron had been falling since January 6. It had closed at $0.22 on January 5. Five Things to know about Tron (TRX) prices

1. At 2.30 pm, Tron trades at $0.08 while its market cap is $5.26 billion, as per the average data of exchanges around the world.



2. Tron had been falling since January 6. It had closed at $0.22 on January 5.



3. Tron's average trading price went for a free fall starting January 6, when it was $0.17. A week later, tron fell to $0.10 a coin.



4. On Tuesday, when most cryptocurrencies were declining, Tron also fell $0.05 from $0.07 a day before, but only to recover a day later when it rose to $0.07.



5. Tron's market cap has fallen significantly from $14 billion on January 6 then fell to $11 billion a day later. It further slipped to $8 billion on January 10, $6 billion on January 14 and $3.5 billion on January 17. On Thursday, it recovers slightly to $5.2 billion, as per the CoinMarketCap data.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



One of the most popular crytpocurrencies Tron (TRX) jumps 51% on Thursday to trade at $0.08 while bitcoin is higher by 6% against the previous session's closing. The digital currency rose on Wednesday by 39% when all other digital currencies such as bitcoin, ripple and ethereum lost substantially. The cryptocurrency closed at $0.075623 against $0.054488 a day before. Tron incorporates a blockchain based peer-to-peer technology. It is capable of eliminating the middleman just like other cryptocurrencies. Tron's technology is a distributed storage facility that allows its users to access entertainment content from every part around the world without seeking assistance from GooglePlay Store or Apple Store. As a result, the content producers are able to receive funds directly from the consumers quickly. Tron was founded by Justin Sun in 2017.1. At 2.30 pm, Tron trades at $0.08 while its market cap is $5.26 billion, as per the average data of exchanges around the world.2. Tron had been falling since January 6. It had closed at $0.22 on January 5.3. Tron's average trading price went for a free fall starting January 6, when it was $0.17. A week later, tron fell to $0.10 a coin.4. On Tuesday, when most cryptocurrencies were declining, Tron also fell $0.05 from $0.07 a day before, but only to recover a day later when it rose to $0.07. 5. Tron's market cap has fallen significantly from $14 billion on January 6 then fell to $11 billion a day later. It further slipped to $8 billion on January 10, $6 billion on January 14 and $3.5 billion on January 17. On Thursday, it recovers slightly to $5.2 billion, as per the CoinMarketCap data.