TRON (TRX) Falls 5%. Five Things Cryptocurrency Investors Should Know

Five Things To Know about Tron And Its Fall
1. The Tron trades at $0.111838 (1.37 pm IST) on Thursday, as the data given by CoinMarketCap. The price is the average price of 36 stock exchanges that deal in Tron worldwide.
2. The market cap of Tron is $6.79 billion, against the $8.35 billion a day before, a massive decline of 18.7%
3. The fall in tron's price has been consistent since January 8 when CoinMarketCap decided to exclude the South Korea's markets. On January 7, the Tron had closed at 0.199, higher by around 50% against the Thursday's value of 0.10.
4. The Tron market cap fell from $11 billion on January 7 to $6.79 billion on January 11, leading to a fall of 38%.
5. Tron was in the news recently owing to its massive rise to $.30 per coin on January 5 against one-tenth of the value on December 30. A day later, the tron's maximum value hit a high of $.23. On January 7, tron fell to 0.199. On January 8, tron closed at 0.15 followed by $0.124 and $0.129 in the next two days.
