Tribunal's Orders Goes Beyond Relief Sought By Appellant, Says Tata Sons

Reacting to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal order, reinstating former Executive Chairman Cyrus Mistry, Tata Sons in a statement said the NCLAT's order goes beyond the specific reliefs sought by the appellant.

Cyrus Mistry was restored as the executive chairman of Tata Sons today by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), three years after his dramatic sacking at a board meeting following which Ratan Tata took over as interim chairman.

"Tata Sons strongly believes in the strength of its case and will take appropriate legal recourse," Tata Sons said in a statement after the court's ruling.

Tata Sons has four weeks to appeal the order given by the NCLAT, news agency Reuters reported quoting a lawyer involved in the case.

Tata Sons also said: "it is not clear as to how the NCLAT Order seeks to over-rule the decisions taken by shareholders of Tata Sons and listed Tata operating companies at validly constituted shareholder meetings."

After the tribunal's order, Cyrus Mistry in a statement had said, "For the Tata Group to prosper as an institution, it is important that the management of individual companies, their Boards, the management of Tata Sons, the Board of Tata Sons and the shareholders of Tata Sons, all work harmoniously within a robust governance framework, that in substance and form, protects the rights of all stakeholders."