Trial Launch Of GST E-Way Bill Scheduled In January. Details Here

According to a latest tweet by Press Information Bureau (PIB) about the e-way bill, traders and transporters can start using this system on a voluntary basis from 16 January, 2018.
#GST: Attention trade and transporters, e-way bill to become mandatory for inter-State movement of goods from 🗓️1st February 2018 pic.twitter.com/gK6sxyaka7— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 8, 2018
Here are other details of the e-way bill:
1) Once the e-way bill system is implemented, tax avoidance will become extremely difficult as the government will have details of all goods above the value of Rs 50,000 moved and can spot the mismatch if either the supplier or the purchaser does not file tax returns, he said.
2) States have been given the option of choosing when they want to implement the intra-state e-way bill between February 1 and June 1, 2018.
3) Besides plugging tax evasion, the e-way bill will boost revenues by 15-20 per cent, according to Government estimates.
5) Implementation of e-way billing is aimed at bringing uniformity across the states for seamless inter-state movement of goods.