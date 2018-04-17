Travelling To America This Summer? Apply Early For The Timely Visa As Demand Jumps US visa: Applicants across India may have to wait 30 days or more for a visa interview appointment to become available

Share EMAIL PRINT Demand for visas to the US has increased by over 60 per cent in past five years New Delhi: The US Embassy here on Tuesday said that Indians planning to visit the US this summer should apply early for visas due to heavy demand. In a statement, the Embassy said that applicants across India may have to wait 30 days or more for a visa interview appointment to become available and that it expects this wait time to continue for at least the next few months



"Mission India's non-immigrant visa workload is one of the largest in the world, processing over a million visas a year," the statement said.



"In the last five years, the demand for visas to travel to the United States has increased by over 60 per cent."



According to the statement, the Embassy in New Delhi and the four Consulates across India "are constantly working to improve service and meet demand, but applicants should be aware that the summer is a peak travel season and there will be delays in getting visa appointments".



It also advised applicants are to beware of scams and fraud and reminded them that the only way to get a US visa is through official channels.



"Someone can either apply and have an interview at a US Embassy or Consulate, or if they have had a visa before and meet certain criteria, they may qualify to have their visa renewed," the statement said.



"Anyone claiming they can guarantee a visa in exchange for a fee is attempting to defraud you. Applicants should be smart and apply the right way," it added.



