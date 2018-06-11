ICICI Lombard's Gold Multi Trip Travel Insurance Plan: 10 Points

Here are the 10 features of ICICI Lombard's Gold Multi Trip Travel Insurance policy:
1) The plan is available up to 70 years of age, according to icicilombard.com.
2) Cashless health services under ICICI Lombard's Gold Multi Trip Travel Insurance Plan are available worldwide.
3) During the course of a year, you can secure as many as 30, 45 or 60 days.
4) Your loved ones can avail of medical concierge services, automotive assistance and lifestyle services even when you are away from home. (These are value added services)
5) The Gold Multi Trip policy offers worldwide coverage. However, due to the latest insurance requirements by Schengen Consulates, the Gold Multi Trip policy is not valid for getting Schengen Visa for customers who are above 50 years of age.
6) This plan offers emergency hotel extension services.
7) Reimbursement for a trip being cancelled or interrupted due to medical problems, acts of terrorism or natural disasters are covered under this policy.
8) Compassionate visit, political risk and catastrophe evacuation are covered under this plan.
9) Policy holders will get covered for hospitalization in case of swine flu / H1N1 influenza, if it is not a pre-existing disease.
10) Any claim due to or arising out of pre-existing medical condition/ailment, whether declared or undeclared, is not covered under the policy.