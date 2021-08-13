Travel Booking App Ixigo Files IPO Papers With Sebi

Ixigo was launched by Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar in the year 2007

Ixigo, the travel booking app, has filed draft red herring prospectus with the market regulator Sebi for a Rs 1,600 crore initial public offering (IPO). The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of Rs 750 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 850 crore by existing investors, including Micromax and Elevation Capital (formerly Saif Partners).

Ixigo plans to utilise the IPO proceeds to promote organic and inorganic growth, and for general corporate purposes.

Ixigo was launched by Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar in the year 2007. It helps customers to book and plan their trips to various destinations across the country. Its listed peers include Easemytrip, Yatra and Booking.com.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital and Nomura are the book managers of the public issue of Ixigo.