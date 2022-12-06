Transferred Money To A Wrong UPI ID? Here's What You Can Do

What to do after accidentally sending money to a wrong UPI ID?

Digital payments systems like Unified Payments Interface (UPI) have revolutionized the way we carry out transactions.

They have obviated the need to use cash in most cases by allowing a user to simply scan a QR code and transfer the desired amount directly to a bank account.

From roadside vendors to retail chains, UPI has now become ubiquitous in India given the ease of transaction it offers.

While UPI is a secure payment system, inadvertent errors on your part can sometimes lead to financial loss.

Entering the wrong UPI ID and mistakenly sending money to someone else's bank account is one of the scenarios that you may have faced.

Most of us tend to panic in such situations but according to the Reserve Bank of India, you can recover the transferred amount by taking the right steps.

The RBI states that in case of unintentional transactions through digital services, the aggrieved person should first file a complaint with the payment system used.

You can seek help from the customer service of applications like Paytm, Google Pay, and PhonePe, and request a refund.

If the payment system fails to resolve your problem, then you can approach RBI's ombudsman for digital transactions.

According to the RBI, he is a senior official appointed by it to “redress customer complaints against System Participants as defined in the Scheme for deficiency in certain services covered under the grounds of complaint specified under Clause 8 of the Scheme.”

Complaints can be filed when the payment system doesn't adhere to the RBI instructions pertaining to payment transactions through UPI, Bharat QR code, and others on grounds such as failure to credit funds to the beneficiaries account or failure to return the amount within a reasonable time.

One can also complain to the ombudsman when funds are wrongly transferred to the beneficiary's account.