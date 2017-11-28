TRAI Recommends Rules In Support Of Net Neutrality

TRAI said it was not in favour of any discriminatory treatment with data, including blocking, slowing or offering preferential speeds or treatment to any content.

November 28, 2017
The telecom regulator recommended explicit restrictions on any discrimination

Mumbai: The telecom regulator on Tuesday recommended explicit restrictions on any discrimination in internet access as part of its much-awaited recommendations on net neutrality.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said it was not in favour of any "discriminatory treatment" with data, including blocking, slowing or offering preferential speeds or treatment to any content.

In February 2016, TRAI ruled in favour of net neutrality by prohibiting discriminatory tariffs for data after an extended campaign by internet activists, who argued that Facebook's Free Basics platform and other offerings by Indian telecom companies violated net neutrality principles.

