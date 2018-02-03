TRAI Pitches For Spectrum Availability, Attract Investment In Telecom Sector

TRAI said consumers' interests ought to be protected by increasing awareness

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) pitches to attract investment in telecom sector by enhancing ease of doing business through simplification of licensing and regulatory frameworks, rationalisation of taxes, levies and related compliances and facilitating availability of resources including spectrum. These suggestions have been made in the TRAI's inputs sent to the department of telecom (DoT) for drafting the National Telecom Policy (NTP) 2018

The Department of Telecommunications, in August last year, had requested TRAI to suggest its policy inputs for formulation of the NTP 2018. Following this, TRAI prepared an initial draft consisting of a range of issues. The regulator shared the same with stakeholders for preliminary discussions. Based on preliminary discussions with various stakeholders, the regulator prepared draft inputs and issued a consultation paper on January 3 to further seek views of the stakeholders. After carefully examining various issues emanating from written submissions and other inputs, the telecom regulator finalized its inputs that have been sent to the DoT for preparing the NTP 2018.

Five Salient Points Noted By TRAI In Its Inputs For NTP 2018

1. Telecom consumers' interests ought to be protected by increasing awareness and putting in place an effective grievance redressal mechanism, ensuring data security.

2. Investments should be attracted by enhancing ease of doing business through simplification of licencing and regulatory frameworks, rationalization of taxes and facilitating availability of resources including spectrum.

3. India should be established as a global hub for cloud computing, content hosting and delivery, and data communication systems and services in a net-neutral environment.

4. Environment for innovation and entrepreneurial opportunities should be stimulated for making India a global centre for research and development, patent creation and standardization in information and communication technologies and services.

5. A special focus should be laid to fulfill the needs of the individuals including persons with disabilities at affordable prices.



