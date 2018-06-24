TRAI Name And Logo Design Contest: Telecom Regulator Announces Prizes Worth Rs 2 Lakh The name and logo design contest is part of telecom regulator TRAI's initiative to promote access to internet services at affordable prices.

Share EMAIL PRINT TRAI Name and Logo Design Contest: Entries must be submitted by July 2, according to a statement Here are 10 things to know about the TRAI Name and Logo Design Contest, in which winners can win prizes of Rs 50,000 each:

1. Name and logo suggestion contest for Wi-Fi hotspots of WANI compliant networks is an initiative of the



2. TRAI can select the name and logo suggestion of the same participant or of the different participants, it noted



3. Who can participate? "The Contest is open to all Indians from India or abroad. Registered Organizations under relevant Indian laws are also eligible to participate," according to MyGov, a citizen engagement platform launched by the government in 2014. Only one entry for Name and Logo designs is permitted per individual or organisation. Employees of TRAI as well as their family members are not allowed to take part in this Contest, according to the MyGov website.



4. How to enter Name and Logo Design contest: Entries must be submitted, by way of uploading, through the 'creative corner' section on the



5. TRAI's initiative will work on an Open Architecture-based Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (WANI). It will extend benefits of existing government-run schemes such as BharatNet, BHIM and Jan Dhan Yojna, it noted.



6. Last date: Entries can be submitted by 11:00 pm on July 2.



7. What TRAI wants from contestants: TRAI had in April this year submitted a report on open-architecture based Wi-Fi services, titled "TRAI Public Open Wi-Fi Pilot", detailing the benefits of this model. After the successful pilot outcome, TRAI plans to roll out the project across the country. The contestants are required to study the report to understand the requirement of this contest, said TRAI. Locations or establishments where the Wi-Fi access point will be installed are being tentatively called "Public Data Office (PDO)", TRAI added. The contestants are required to suggest a better alternative name to this entity and also design a logo for the Wi-Fi hotspot of WANI-compliant networks.



8. What happens to winning entries? The selected name and logo design "may be used by TRAI and the government on its official stationery, website, social media etc.", the regulator mentioned. After submission, the copyright of the name and logo designs will be with TRAI, according to the MyGov website.



9. Technical specifications: The entries should have a minimum resolution of 300 dpi (dots per inch) for Wi-Fi hotspots of WANI-compliant networks on the MyGov Platform. The images of name and logo suggestions can be captured using any digital device, including smartphones, and should be submitted in jpg or jpeg file format.



10. Prize: "A cash award of Rs. 50,000/- each will be given for selected winner of 'Name' as well as 'Logo'," according to the MyGov website. Five consolation prizes of Rs 10,000 each will also be given for Name as well as Logo design, it noted. That takes the total worth of the prizes under the Name and Logo Design contest to Rs 2 lakh. Payment to the winners will be made electronically through ECS (electronic clearing system). Necessary bank details will be taken after declaration of the winners, it added.



Meanwhile, TRAI had earlier this year



Telecom regulator TRAI or Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has announced prizes worth a total Rs 2 lakh under a name and logo design contest. Two winners under the TRAI name and logo design contest, in which participants are required to submit their entries online through the MyGov website - mygov.in, will get rewards of Rs 50,000 each, according to the telecom regulator. Consolation prizes of Rs 10,000 each have also been announced under the name and logo design contest. The contest, called 'Name and Logo Design Contest', is part of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's initiative to promote access to internet services at affordable prices across the country, through public Wi-Fi networks . TRAI had come out with its recommendations to the government on proliferation of broadband through public Wi-Fi networks in March 2017, according to the regulator's website.1. Name and logo suggestion contest for Wi-Fi hotspots of WANI compliant networks is an initiative of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to make the citizens participate in this developmental process, a statement on the MyGov website said.2. TRAI can select the name and logo suggestion of the same participant or of the different participants, it noted3."The Contest is open to all Indians from India or abroad. Registered Organizations under relevant Indian laws are also eligible to participate," according to MyGov, a citizen engagement platform launched by the government in 2014. Only one entry for Name and Logo designs is permitted per individual or organisation. Employees of TRAI as well as their family members are not allowed to take part in this Contest, according to the MyGov website.4.: Entries must be submitted, by way of uploading, through the 'creative corner' section on the MyGov website - www.mygov.in 5. TRAI's initiative will work on an Open Architecture-based Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (WANI). It will extend benefits of existing government-run schemes such as BharatNet, BHIM and Jan Dhan Yojna, it noted.6.: Entries can be submitted by 11:00 pm on July 2.7.: TRAI had in April this year submitted a report on open-architecture based Wi-Fi services, titled "TRAI Public Open Wi-Fi Pilot", detailing the benefits of this model. After the successful pilot outcome, TRAI plans to roll out the project across the country. The contestants are required to study the report to understand the requirement of this contest, said TRAI. Locations or establishments where the Wi-Fi access point will be installed are being tentatively called "Public Data Office (PDO)", TRAI added. The contestants are required to suggest a better alternative name to this entity and also design a logo for the Wi-Fi hotspot of WANI-compliant networks.8.The selected name and logo design "may be used by TRAI and the government on its official stationery, website, social media etc.", the regulator mentioned. After submission, the copyright of the name and logo designs will be with TRAI, according to the MyGov website.9.: The entries should have a minimum resolution of 300 dpi (dots per inch) for Wi-Fi hotspots of WANI-compliant networks on the MyGov Platform. The images of name and logo suggestions can be captured using any digital device, including smartphones, and should be submitted in jpg or jpeg file format. 10.: "A cash award of Rs. 50,000/- each will be given for selected winner of 'Name' as well as 'Logo'," according to the MyGov website. Five consolation prizes of Rs 10,000 each will also be given for Name as well as Logo design, it noted. That takes the total worth of the prizes under the Name and Logo Design contest to Rs 2 lakh. Payment to the winners will be made electronically through ECS (electronic clearing system). Necessary bank details will be taken after declaration of the winners, it added.Meanwhile, TRAI had earlier this year launched a website to list various tariffs and plans offered by telecom service providers, including Jio, Airtel, Vodafone and others, across the country. Aimed at enabling consumers to see tariffs of different telecom service providers in different telecom circles at a single place, the beta version of the portal - namely www.tariff.trai.gov.in - enables users to search, view as well as compare across telecom operators and their plans for customers. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter