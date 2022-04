Sri Lanka stock market shuts after 5.9 percent fall

Trading was halted on Sri Lanka's stock exchange seconds after it opened Monday when the blue chip index dropped 5.92 percent following a mass cabinet resignation in the face of an economic crisis.

The S&P index fell more than the five percent needed to trigger a circuit breaker that halts trading for half an hour, the Colombo Stock Exchange said.

