US Markets Crash Again As Dow Plunges 1,700 Points In Early Trade

USequities plunged 7 per cent, triggering a NYSE circuit breaker that halts trading for 15 minutes.

Trading in US markets was halted for the second time this week after Dow Jones Industrial Average Index slipped 1,700 points in early trade on Thursday. US equities plunged 7 per cent, triggering a NYSE circuit breaker that halts trading for 15 minutes, news agency Bloomberg reported.

Futures also fell 7 per cent and were halted. Meanwhile, European stocks tumbled more than 8 per cent during the day's trade.

According to Bloomberg, President Donald Trump's travel ban on Europe and tepid fiscal measures sparked the latest leg down in risk assets.

