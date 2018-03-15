Trading Calls: Buy Tata Global Beverages, Ashok Leyland, Wockhardt, Say Experts

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex closed 21 points lower at 33,835, recovering most of the day's losses, while the NSE Nifty closed 10 points above the 10,400 mark.
"For the time being, index is clearly consolidating in a range of 10480 - 10300 and within this, one should ideally avoid trading index aggressively and should rather focus on individual stocks," according to Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical and derivatives, Angel Broking.
Meanwhile, market experts shared their trading picks.
Simi Bhaumik, research analyst:
Buy Ashok Leyland for a target price of Rs 153 with stop loss at Rs 147.50
Buy Motherson Sumi for a target price of Rs 328 with stop loss at Rs 316
Buy Wockhardt for a target price of Rs 822 with stop loss at Rs 782
Lovelesh Sharma of Epic Research:
Buy Tata Communication for a target price of Rs 665 with stop loss at Rs 627
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.