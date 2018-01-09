Trading Calls: Buy LIC Housing Finance, Hindustan Oil Exploration, Say Experts The stock markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note.

10 Shares EMAIL PRINT The NSE Nifty had closed 0.61% higher on Monday (Representational image)



On Monday, the domestic shares closed at record closing highs for the second straight session. The NSE Nifty ended 0.61 per cent higher at 10,623.60 and the BSE Sensex settled 0.58 per cent up at 34,352.79. "...10,630-10,650 would be seen as immediate resistances which may attract some profit booking and on the downside, 10,588 followed by 10,560 would now act as intraday supports," said Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical and derivatives, Angel Broking.



Market experts shared their trading picks.



Simi Bhaumik, research analyst:



Buy LIC Housing Finance for a target price of Rs 597 with stop loss at Rs 576



Buy ACC for a target price of Rs 1,857 with stop loss at Rs 1,800



Buy L&T Finance Holdings for a target price of Rs 192 with stop loss at Rs 178



Lovelesh Sharma of Epic Research:



Buy Hindustan Oil Exploration for a target price of Rs 160 with stop loss at Rs 135



Buy Intellect Design Arena for a target price of Rs 200 with stop loss at Rs 168



Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.



