Trading Calls: Buy Escorts, Capital First, Jain Irrigation, Says Expert

On Thursday, the domestic shares closed at fresh life-time highs on optimism surrounding corporate earnings amid mixed global cues.

On Thursday, the domestic shares closed at fresh life-time highs on optimism surrounding corporate earnings amid mixed global cues. The BSE Sensex rose 70.42 points to end at 34,503.49 and the NSE Nifty finished with a gain of 19 points at 10,651.20. TCS reported a net profit of Rs. 6,531 crore in December quarter, as against Rs. 6,446 crore in September quarter. Income from operations rose to Rs. 30,904 crore in December quarter, as compared to Rs. 30,541 crore in September quarter. The revenue and profit numbers were in line with market estimates.



Infosys is set to report earnings for the October-December quarter on Thursday.



Research analyst Simi Bhaumik shared her trading picks:



Buy Escorts for a target price of Rs 835 with stop loss at Rs 797



Buy Capital First for a target price of Rs 854 with stop loss at Rs 820



Buy Jain Irrigation for a target price of Rs 150 with stop loss at Rs 134



Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.



