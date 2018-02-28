Trading Calls: Buy Ashok Leyland, NCC, Says Expert On Tuesday, the NSE Nifty had closed 28 points lower at 10,554 while the BSE Sensex shed 99 points to settle at 34,346.

Lovelesh Sharma of Epic Research shared his trading picks:



Buy NCC for a target price of Rs 150 with stop loss at Rs 120



Buy Ashok Leyland for a target price of Rs 152 with stop loss at Rs 130



Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.



