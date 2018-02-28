Trading Calls: Buy Ashok Leyland, NCC, Says Expert

On Tuesday, the NSE Nifty had closed 28 points lower at 10,554 while the BSE Sensex shed 99 points to settle at 34,346.

Business | | Updated: February 28, 2018 09:05 IST
Indian stock markets are likely to start Wednesday's session on a lower note, with the SGX Nifty trading down 79.00 points at 10483 on Singapore Exchange. Shares in the other Asian markets faltered after comments from new Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell revived fears about faster rate rises in the US. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2 per cent, on track for a second straight day of losses. It is down more than 4 per cent in February after global equity markets were mauled at the start of the month by worries US inflation is picking up. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.2 per cent while South Korea's KOSPI index ticked higher. Australian shares slipped 0.4 per cent.

Lovelesh Sharma of Epic Research shared his trading picks:

Buy NCC for a target price of Rs 150 with stop loss at Rs 120

Buy Ashok Leyland for a target price of Rs 152 with stop loss at Rs 130

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.

