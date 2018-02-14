Trading Calls: Buy Amara Raja Batteries, Bharat Forge, Says Expert Shares in the other Asian markets were set for a tense session as investors awaited readings on US inflation.

The NSE Nifty is likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive note



On Friday, the NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex moved higher after last week's rebound on Wall Street. The Sensex closed at 34,300, posting a gain of 294 points, and the NSE Nifty settled 84 points higher at 10,539.



Simi Bhaumik, research analyst, shared her trading picks:



Buy Amara Raja Batteries for a target price of Rs 880 with stop loss at Rs 835



Buy Bharat Forge for a target price of Rs 800 with stop loss at Rs 762



Buy United Spirits at a minor dip near Rs 3,230-3,220 with a target price of Rs 3,385 with stop loss at Rs 3,210



Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.



