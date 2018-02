Trading Calls: Buy Adani Ports, Grasim, Says Expert

Indian stock markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note, with the SGX Nifty trading 44.50 points higher at 10,642 on Singapore Exchange. Shares in the other Asian markets extended their recovery, hitting a three-week high as US borrowing costs eased ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell 's highly-anticipated first congressional testimony later in the day. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.0 per cent to three-week highs. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 advanced 1.18 per cent helped by a fall in US bond yields.On Monday, the BSE Sensex rose 303 points to close at 34,445 while the NSE Nifty added 91 points to settle at 10,582. ( Read more , research analyst, shared her trading picks:Buy Adani Ports at a minor dip for a target price of Rs 424 with stop loss at Rs 408Buy Aurobindo Pharma at a minor dip for a target price of Rs 636 with stop loss at Rs 605 Buy Grasim at a minor dip for a target price of Rs 1,220 with stop loss at Rs 1,165