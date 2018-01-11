Trading Calls: Buy Aban Offshore, Capital First, NIIT Tech, Wipro, Say Experts

On Wednesday, the Nifty broke its four-day winning streak (Representational image)
Indian stock markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a weak note with the SGX Nifty trading 25.50 points lower at 10,612.50 on Singapore Exchange. Shares in the other Asian markets stepped back from a New Year rally. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.1 per cent, slipping further from Tuesday's 10-year peak. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.6 per cent. Overnight on Wall Street, the three major US stock indices ended lower with the Dow Jones industrial average falling 0.07 per cent, the S&P 500 losing 0.11 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite shedding 0.14 per cent.
On Wednesday, the domestic shares closed nearly flat, breaking their four-day winning streak. The NSE Nifty ended 0.05 per cent lower at 10,632.20 and the BSE Sensex settled 0.03 per cent down.
Market experts shared their trading picks.Simi Bhaumik
, research analyst:
Buy Aban Offshore for a target price of Rs 263 with stop loss at Rs 244
Buy Bharat Financial Inclusion for a target price of Rs 1,084 with stop loss at Rs 1,038
Buy Capital First for a target price of Rs 815 with stop loss at Rs 780Lovelesh Sharma
of Epic Research:
Buy NIIT Technologies for a target price of Rs 755 with stop loss at Rs 685
Buy Wipro for a target price of Rs 345 with stop loss at Rs 310Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.