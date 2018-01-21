Traders Body Calls For 'Delhi Trade Bandh' On January 23 To Protest Sealing Drive

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), in a statement, said the sealing is being conducted by "sidelining fundamental provisions" of MCD Act, 1957 "under the guise of order of the Supreme Court" and demanded an investigation as to "why the traders are being deprived of such provisions". "The decision was taken at a meeting held on Saturday... which was attended by trade leaders of about 400 leading trade associations from all over Delhi," the traders' body said.
It's a 'trade bandh' and so shutters of the shops will remain closed in all markets and no commercial activity will take place, it added.
