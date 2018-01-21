Traders Body Calls For 'Delhi Trade Bandh' On January 23 To Protest Sealing Drive Traders are protesting against the ongoing sealing of business establishments in the city.

Share EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: Industry body CAIT today said traders will observe a day long 'Delhi trade bandh' on January 23 to lodge their protests against ongoing sealing of business establishments in the city.



The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), in a statement, said the sealing is being conducted by "sidelining fundamental provisions" of MCD Act, 1957 "under the guise of order of the Supreme Court" and demanded an investigation as to "why the traders are being deprived of such provisions". "The decision was taken at a meeting held on Saturday... which was attended by trade leaders of about 400 leading trade associations from all over Delhi," the traders' body said.



It's a 'trade bandh' and so shutters of the shops will remain closed in all markets and no commercial activity will take place, it added.



On January 15, the three-day session of the Delhi assembly had begun on a stormy note, with the AAP legislators raising the issue of the sealing drive against properties which are allegedly in violation of municipal norms.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



Industry body CAIT today said traders will observe a day long 'Delhi trade bandh' on January 23 to lodge their protests against ongoing sealing of business establishments in the city.The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), in a statement, said the sealing is being conducted by "sidelining fundamental provisions" of MCD Act, 1957 "under the guise of order of the Supreme Court" and demanded an investigation as to "why the traders are being deprived of such provisions". "The decision was taken at a meeting held on Saturday... which was attended by trade leaders of about 400 leading trade associations from all over Delhi," the traders' body said.It's a 'trade bandh' and so shutters of the shops will remain closed in all markets and no commercial activity will take place, it added. On January 15, the three-day session of the Delhi assembly had begun on a stormy note, with the AAP legislators raising the issue of the sealing drive against properties which are allegedly in violation of municipal norms.