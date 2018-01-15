Trade Deficit Widens To Over Three-Year High In December

The trade deficit has widened by about $36.4 billion in the first three quarters of the current financial year to $114.86 billion. That could put pressure on the current account deficit of Asia's third largest economy.
India, the world's third biggest oil consumer, shipped in crude and refined products worth $10.35 billion, about 35 per cent more than a year ago, largely due to a spurt in global oil prices.
Gold imports by India, the world's second biggest consumer of the precious metal after China, surged 71.5 per cent to $3.4 billion, the data showed.
The country's overseas gold purchases in December stood at 70 tonnes, up 40 per cent from a year ago, provisional data from precious metals consultancy GFMS showed. Overall imports during December rose by 21.12 per cent to $41.91 billion.
Comments
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)