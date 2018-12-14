NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Trade Deficit Narrows To $16.67 Billion In November, Exports Up 0.80%

The country's oil imports, however, increased in November to $13.49 billion, up 41.3 per cent from a year earlier, the data showed.

Economy | | Updated: December 14, 2018 19:17 IST
In October, the trade deficit was at $17.13 billion.


November trade deficit narrowed to $16.67 billion due to a fall in gold imports, the country's trade ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Gold imports fell 15.59 per cent to $2.76 billion in November, data showed.

India, the world's third-biggest crude importer, buys over 80 per cent of its oil from overseas markets.

