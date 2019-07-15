Trade Deficit Narrows To $15.28 Billion In June

The country's trade deficit narrowed to $15.28 billion in June from $16.6 billion in June 2018, the trade ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Merchandise exports fell 9.71 per cent to $25.01 billion in June compared with a year earlier, and imports were down 9.06 per cent at $40.29 billion, the data showed.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.