Profit
Home | Economy

Trade Deficit Narrows To $15.28 Billion In June

Merchandise exports fell 9.71 per cent to $25.01 billion in June compared with a year earlier

Economy | | Updated: July 15, 2019 20:29 IST
New Delhi: 

The country's trade deficit narrowed to $15.28 billion in June from $16.6 billion in June 2018, the trade ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Merchandise exports fell 9.71 per cent to $25.01 billion in June compared with a year earlier, and imports were down 9.06 per cent at $40.29 billion, the data showed.



