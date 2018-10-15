NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Trade Deficit At Five-Month Low Of $13.98 Billion In September

Exports for the month of September declined 2.15 per cent as compared to the same period last year, according to government data released on Monday.

October 15, 2018
The overall deficit stood at $94.32 billion in the first six months of the current fiscal.

NEW DELHI: Exports entered negative zone after five months, declining 2.15 per cent in September on a yearly basis, showed government data Monday. Imports, however, went up by 10.45 per cent in September. The increase works out to be 16.16 per cent during April-September period of 2018-19 financial year.    

The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, was estimated at $13.98 billion -  the lowest level in five months - during September 2018. The figure is despite a rising oil import bill amid concerns that US sanctions against Iran next month would remove a substantial volume of crude oil from the world markets. India is the world's third-biggest crude importer

The overall trade deficit stood at $94.32 billion in the first six months of the current fiscal.    

Exports were on the rise since April, after declining by 0.66 per cent in March 2018.

