Trade deficit narrowed to $12.12 billion in November from $17.58 billion a year ago, the trade ministry said on Friday.

Oil imports fell 18.17 per cent to $11.06 billion in November from $13.52 billion in the year-ago period.

Merchandise exports fell 0.34 per cent to $25.98 billion in November, compared with a year earlier, while imports were down 12.71 per cent at $38.11 billion, the data showed.