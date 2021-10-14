At $22.6 Billion In September, Trade Deficit Widens To Highest Level In 14 Years

The country's overall exports (merchandise and services) rose 21.44 per cent to $54.06 billion in September from $44.52 billion in the corresponding month last year, while overall imports grew 70 per cent to $68.49 billion from $40.29 in the year-ago period, according to government data released on Thursday.

Merchandise exports rose 22.60 per cent to $33.79 last month from $27.56 in the same month last year, while merchandise imports grew 84.76 per cent to $56.39 billion from $30.52 in the year-ago period, according to data by the commerce industry today. The purchases of crude oil and gold pushed imports to record-high levels last month.

The foreign trade data for September 2021 is an estimation, and will be revised based on the Reserve Bank of India's subsequent release, said the commerce ministry.