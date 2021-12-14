Exports Rise 27.16% To $30.04 Billion In November, Trade Deficit At $22.9 Billion

Trade Deficit in November 2021: Trade deficit stood at $22.9 billion

The country's merchandise exports jumped 27.16 per cent to $30.04 billion in November driven by sectors such as petroleum products, engineering goods and electronic items, government data showed on Tuesday. Exports stood at $23.62 billion in the year-ago period. Imports stood at $52.94 billion, registering an increase of 56.58 per cent on the back of inbound shipments of $33.81 billion in the year-ago period.

In November 2021, the trade deficit - the gap between imports and exports, stood at $22.91 billion, compared to $10.19 billion in November 2020, according to commerce industry data. Gold imports rose nearly 40 per cent to $4.22 billion, compared to 3.02 billion in the year-ago period.