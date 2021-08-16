Analytics Company Tracxn Technologies Files IPO Papers

Tracxn Technologies was founded by Abhishek Goyal and Neha Singh at Bengaluru in 2015

Tracxn Technologies, a startup intelligence and analytics company, has filed draft red herring prospectus with the capital market regulator Sebi to tap the primary markets for funds. The initial public offering (IPO) will entirely be an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 38.67 million shares by shareholders and promoters, including Neha Singh, Elevation Capital, and Flipkart founders Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal, Tracxn Technologies said.

Tracxn Technologies, founded by Abhishek Goyal and Neha Singh at Bengaluru in the year 2015, is among the leading providers of global market intelligence in the world. It offers data of private market companies across sectors and geographies, with a special focus on emerging technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, IoT, virtual reality, robotics and blockchain.

Abhishek Goyal and Neha Singh hold 25.46 per cent stake each in Tracxn Technologies.

IIFL Securities is the book running lead manager to the issue of Tracxn Technologies.