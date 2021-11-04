Toyota Second-Quarter Profit Climbs 48%, Lifts Outlook

Toyota raised its full-year profit forecast to 2.8 trillion yen from 2.5 trillion yen.

Tokyo: Toyota Motor Corp reported a 48% rise in second-quarter operating profit and raised its earnings outlook on Thursday as it benefited from a rebound in vehicle demand and a weaker yen.

Its operating profit of 750 billion yen for the three months to September 30 was higher than an average 593.3 billion yen forecast based on estimates from nine analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

Toyota raised its full-year profit forecast to 2.8 trillion yen from 2.5 trillion yen.

That prediction is lower than a mean 2.92 trillion yen profit based on forecasts from 21 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

The maker of the RAV4 SUV crossover and Prius hybrid lowered its full-year sales target to 10.29 million vehicles from 10.55 million.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)