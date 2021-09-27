Toyota Kirloskar To Discontinue Yaris In India

The carmaker has assured service and spares to existing customers for now.

Toyota Kirloskar has announced that it has discontinued the Yaris in India from today as part of its strategy to cater to "ever-evolving needs of the customer" through enhanced technologies and product offerings. “Toyota Kirloskar Motor announces the discontinuation of Yaris in India with effect from September 27, 2021," Toyota Kirloskar said in a statement on Monday.

Toyota Kirloskar has given an assurance that services and spares will be provided to existing customers, for now. "Toyota will continue to seamlessly cater to all Yaris customers' needs through our dealer service outlets across the country, along with the promise of availability of Toyota genuine spare parts for minimum next 10 years on this discontinued model.”

Moreover, Toyota Kirloskar has emphasized that customers would continue to enjoy the company's other products. "We would like to continue to serve such customers with other current offerings and preparations are underway to launch new Toyota models in the coming new year 2022." Toyota Kirloskar said.

A rebadged version of the Ciaz is expected to join Toyota's line-up in India soon. Like the Baleno and Vitara Brezza, the Ciaz will be sold with a Toyota badge and will most likely be christened as Belta.

The Toyota Yaris, launched in 2018 at a price of Rs 9-14 lakh, was seen as Honda City's competitor.