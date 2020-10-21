FDI Inflows Grew By 55% From 2008-14 To 2014-20

The FDI inflows from April to August 2020 were highest ever for first five months of a financial year

The total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows grew by 55 per cent, from USD 231.37 billion in 2008-14 to USD 358.29 billion in 2014-20, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Tuesday. "The FDI equity inflow also increased by 57 per cent from USD 160.46 billion during 2008-14 to USD 252.42 billion during 2014-20," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry added.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry further said that from April to August 2020, the FDI inflows have been USD 35.73 billion. This is the highest ever for the first five months of a financial year and 13 per cent higher compared to the first five months of 2019-20, when an FDI inflow of USD 31.60 billion was observed.

FDI equity inflow s received during the financial year 2020-21 (April to August 2020) is USD 27.10 billion. This is also the highest ever for the first five months of a financial year and 16 per cent more compared to the first five months of 2019-20, which was USD 23.35 billion.