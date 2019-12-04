Total FDI Inflows Into India Rose To $62.00 Billion In 2018-19: Piyush Goyal

Mr Goyal's response came in response to a question by Congress MP Abdul Khaleque

The FDI inflows into India increased in the last fiscal in comparison to previous years, with $62 billion foreign investments in 2018-19, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Mr Goyal's response came in response to a question by Congress MP Abdul Khaleque on whether the foreign direct investments into India have declined in 2018-19 compared to the previous years.

"No Sir, FDI has in fact increased in the financial year 2018-19 as compared to previous years," he said during the Question Hour.

The minister said the total FDI inflow was $62.00 billion in 2018-19, as against $60.97 billion in 2017-18, $60.22 billion in 2016-17 and $55.56 billion in 2015-16.