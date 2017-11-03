Torrent Pharma To Buy Unichem Labs India Business For Rs 3,600 Crore

The transaction will strengthen Torrent's position in cardiology, diabetology, gastro-intestinals and central nervous systems therapies, Torrent chairman Samir Mehta said.
The deal includes the purchase of the brand Unienzyme, allowing Torrent to enter the over-the-counter drugs market, as well as brands including Losar, Ampoxin and Telsar.
Under the acquisition, which is expected to close by the end of 2017, more than 3,000 Unichem employees will join Torrent.
