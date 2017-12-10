Top Eight BSE Companies Add Rs 57,998 Crore To Market Valuation

The combined market valuation of eight of the top 10 valued firms soared by Rs 57,998.58 crore last week, driven by FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India. India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank were the only losers among 10 most valued firms on BSE last week.HUL's m-cap soared by Rs 16,092.90 crore to Rs 2,87,161.37 crore, while that of Maruti Suzuki India's surged by Rs 13,089.13 crore to Rs 2,73,106.05 crore. The valuation of Infosys, India's second-largest IT firm, jumped by Rs 9,888.56 crore to Rs 2,30,055.36 crore and that of diversified ITC rose by Rs 7,800.45 crore to Rs 3,18,965.41 crore.The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) added Rs 7,029.70 crore to its market valuation at Rs 5,83,243.66 crore while HDFC m-cap moved up by Rs 2,874.09 crore to Rs 2,67,809.05 crore. ONGC, the biggest oil and gas producer of India, saw its valuation rising by Rs 705.83 crore to Rs 2,31,383.23 crore and the largest public lender State Bank of India (SBI) by Rs 517.92 crore to Rs 2,70,312.76 crore.On the flip-side, TCS took a hit of Rs 5,656.72 crore as its market capitalisation slumped to Rs 4,97,906.20 crore and the valuation of HDFC Bank dropped by Rs 944.64 crore to Rs 4,76,190.86 crore.In ranking, RIL remained at the top followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Maruti Suzuki India, SBI, HDFC, ONGC and Infosys.Over the last week, the Sensex gained 417.36 points, or 1.27 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 143.85 points, or 1.42 per cent.