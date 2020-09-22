Top Court Restricts Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry Group From Raising Capital Using Tata Sons Shares

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a status quo on the transfer or pledging of Tata Sons shares by Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry Group companies, ruling in favour of the Tata Group. Today's order restricts the SP Mistry Group from transferring or pledging Tata shares for the time being. The top court said it would take up the matter for a final hearing on October 28, directing the parties to maintain status quo till then.

The Tata Group had moved the Supreme Court to restrict SP Mistry Group from raising capital against their shareholding in Tata Sons.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns 18.37 per cent in Tata Sons, plans to raise Rs 11,000 crore from various sources. It had earlier signed a deal with a Canadian investor for Rs 3,750 crore in the first tranche against a portion of its stake in Tata Sons.

The SP Group's shareholding in the country's largest business house is estimated at more than Rs 1 lakh crore.