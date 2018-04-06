Top Banker Bonuses Are Said To Be Delayed Amid Frauds

Highlights RBI hasnt signed off on the proposed payments: Sources Private banks have had a tough time over the past year Some private banks may report sharp rise in slippages: analyst

India's banking regulator is delaying year-end bonuses to the heads of top private banks as it questions the size of the payouts citing the lenders' performance issues, said people familiar with the matter.Chief executive officers at HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. - the nation's largest private lenders by assets - are among bankers yet to receive bonuses for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, as the Reserve Bank of India hasn't signed off on the proposed payments, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. They declined to give further details. Business Standard newspaper had previously reported the delays.ICICI's board had approved a bonus of 2.2 crore rupees ($340,000) for CEO Chanda Kochhar while Axis Bank's Shikha Sharma was set to receive 1.35 crore rupees and HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri about 2.9 crore rupees, exchange filings show. A spokesman for Axis Bank declined to comment. Spokesmen for HDFC Bank and ICICI didn't reply to emails and phone calls. An email to the RBI wasn't immediately answered.

Long considered healthier than their government-run peers, India's private banks have had a tough time over the past year, plagued by revelations of hidden bad loans and alleged lapses in corporate governance. Rising defaults have enraged the public, piling pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to act against the perpetrators and reinforce his anti-graft image before elections next year.



Going by historical evidence, the RBI should have approved the bonuses well before March 31, 2018, said Asutosh Kumar Mishra, a Mumbai-based banking analyst at Reliance Securities Ltd. "We have never noticed such delay in approving the payouts, but then we haven't seen a year in which so many skeletons were brought out of the closet -- from under-reporting of bad loans to serious governance issues."

