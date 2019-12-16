India's Top Banks Offer These Interest Rates On Fixed Deposit (FD). Compare Rates Here

Maturity Period Interest Rate (With Effect From November 26)

Public Senior Citizen

Seven to 14 days 3.50% 3.50%

15 to 29 days 4.25% 4.25%

30 to 45 days 5% 5%

46 to 60 days 5.50% 5.50%

61 days to less than three months 5.50% 5.50%

Three months to less than four months 5.50% 5.50%

F\our months to less than five months 5.50% 5.50%

Five months to less than six months 5.50% 5.50%

Six months to less than seven months 5.85% 6.10%

Seven months to less than eight months 5.85% 6.10%

Eight months to less than nine months 5.85% 6.10%

Nine months to less than 10 months 6.10% 6.35%

10 months to less than 11 months 6.10% 6.35%

11 months to less than 11 months and 25 days 6.10% 6.35%

11 months and 25 days to less than one year 6.50% 6.75%

One year to less than one year and five days 6.40% 7.05%

One year and five days to less than one year and 11 days 6.40% 7.05%

One year and 11 days to less than one year and 25 days 6.40% 7.05%

One year and 25 days to less than 13 months 6.50% 7.15%

13 to less than 14 months 6.40% 7.05%

14 to less than 15 months 6.40% 7.05%

15 to less than 16 months 6.40% 7.05%

16 to less than 17 months 6.40% 7.05%

17 to less than 18 months 6.40% 7.05%

18 months to less than two years 6.65% 7.30%

Two years to less than 30 months 6.70% 7.35%

30 months to less than three years 6.70% 7.20%

Three years to less than five years 6.70% 7.20%

Five years to less than 10 years 6.70% 7.20%