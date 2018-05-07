Too Many Credit Cards Can Pull You Into An Abyss Of Debt

Keeping a large number of credit cards would help you only if you curb the temptation to over spend

One might often wonder as to how manyone should ideally keep and use. When you have more number ofthan you actually require, then you become vulnerable to falling into a trap, wherein you will end up spending unnecessarily. For instance, if you have a credit card of Rs 1.5 lakh upper limit, then your "unnecessary" spending will stay restricted to this cap. However, four such credit cards might induce you to spend as high as Rs 6 lakh, even if your financial appetite doesn't warrant so.The onlyis the 45-day grace period to make the minimum payment after purchase. After this period, you are levied a penalty on the remainder of outstanding amount. With too many credit cards at your disposal, the credit card users sometimes rotate money from one card account to another so as to buy the time. But it is, undoubtedly, a recipe for financial disaster, since it effectively means raising a fresh loan to repay the old one.

Having fewer credit cards has as many advantages as are the disadvantages of keeping too many cards. "Having fewer cards will help: to control your debt, to spend more consciously, in making and managing your payments easier," said Ramalingam K, chief financial planner at Holistic Investment, a Chennai-based financial planning and investment advisory company.

