To Ward Off Unwanted Calls, Try DND App Of Telecom Regulator

In case you are fed up of unwanted calls or messages from telecom operators, gyms, tour operators, and/or banks, there is a virtual help for you. There must have been at least a couple of times when a pesky call from an executive of credit card company bothered you in the middle of a meeting or while you were trying to spend some quality time with a friend or family. In order to ward off unwanted calls and smses, you can download the Do Not Disturb (DND) mobile app.

The DND mobile app, managed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), is available on Google Play Store. With the help of DND mobile app, you can manage unsolicited calls easily.



Five advantages of TRAI's DND mobile app:

1. DND app puts your mobile number on the Do Not Disturb (DND) Register. This means your phone number will not be available as paid database to the companies.

2. The app allows you to register your DND preferences as to what kind of numbers do you want to block or whether you want to block all kind of commercial communication.

3. DND app allows you to change the DND preferences in case you wish. This means you can unblock some categories of numbers, for instance, from banks while other numbers will continue to be blocked.

4. In case you still happen to receive any unsolicited call (s), you can lodge a complaint.

5. After you file a complaint, you can check the status and receive updates on the action taken (if any) on the complaints.