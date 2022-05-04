Titan's Shares Tumble By Over 3% After March Quarter Results

Titan Company's shares dipped 3 per cent in early trade today

Shares of Titan Company Ltd tumbled over 3 per cent in morning trade on Wednesday, a day after the company reported a 7.21 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The stock declined 3.59 per cent to Rs 2,300.80 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it went lower by 3.58 per cent to Rs 2,301.10 apiece.

The Tata group firm on Tuesday reported a 7.21 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 527 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 568 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21, Titan Company said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income was up 4.25 per cent to Rs 7,872 crore during the period under review, as against Rs 7,551 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The company's revenue from sales of products was down 1.14 per cent to Rs 7,267 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22, as against Rs 7,351 crore a year ago.