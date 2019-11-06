Titan Shares Fall Nearly 10% After Earnings Announcement

At 2:52 pm, Titan shares traded 9.37 per cent lower at Rs 1163.60 apiece on the BSE.

Shares of Titan Company slumped nearly 10 per cent, a day after the watch and jewellery maker reported 1.8 per cent rise in net profit and cut its revenue guidance to 11 per cent-13 per cent on-year growth for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Titan shares fell as much as 9.77 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 1158.40 apiece. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Titan shares opened lower at Rs 1,165 apiece and dropped to as much as Rs 1,158.00 apiece, marking a decrease of 9.79 per cent.

Titan on Tuesday reported 1.8 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 320.16 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 314.38 crore in the same quarter last year. "The jewellery business had a subdued quarter on the back of very high gold prices, recording an income of Rs 3,528 crore as compared to Rs 3,582 crore last year," Titan said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Additionally, the company lowered the revenue guidance to 11 per cent-13 per cent on-year growth from 20 per cent.

Titan announced a growth in income of 0.6 per cent for the second quarter. The income from operations in the second quarter, July to September 2019, was Rs 4,435 crore, against last year's income of Rs 4,407 crore during the same period. The income for April to September 2019, the first half of this financial year, stood at Rs 9,375 crore, registering a growth of 7.4 per cent over last year.

At 2:52 pm, Titan shares traded 9.37 per cent lower at Rs 1163.60 apiece on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex index was up 0.77 per cent at that time.

