Don't Ignore These Red Flags Before Using Digital Lending Apps

Many digital loan apps are preying on desperate borrowers

In recent years, a surge has been observed in financial fraud involving illegal digital loan applications.

The modus operandi of such apps is to lure vulnerable customers by providing instant loans through an easy process and with minimum paperwork.

However, the interest rate for these loans is kept too high, rendering many unable to repay it. Once the borrower fails to repay the loan, the recovery agents often resort to harassment and blackmailing, which has driven people to suicide in several cases.

Many digital loan apps are thriving illegally on app stores preying on desperate borrowers.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also taken cognizance of the matter and has planned to prepare a safelist of all the legal online lending apps that will be allowed to operate.

However, it is always advised to remain cautious so that you don't fall prey to any fraudulent online financial platform.

Before using any loan app, consider the following points not to become a victim of any financial fraud: