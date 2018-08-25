SBI's Small Savings Account: Interest Rates, Service Charges And Other Features

The maximum balance amount that can be maintained in SBI's small account is Rs 50,000.

State Bank of India (SBI) offers the facility of opening a small account for customers who do not have officially valid KYC (Know Your Customer) documents. SBI's small account can be opened by any individual who is above 18 years. However, there are many restrictions in operation of the account due to the relaxed KYC, said SBI on its corporate website- sbi.co.in. SBI's small account can be converted to regular savings account upon submission of KYC documents. This type of account is primarily meant for poorer sections of society to encourage them to start saving without any burden of charges or fees, said SBI.