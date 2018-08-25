NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
SBI's Small Savings Account: Interest Rates, Service Charges And Other Features

SBI's small account can be converted to regular savings account upon submission of KYC documents.

Your Money | | Updated: August 25, 2018 14:47 IST
The maximum balance amount that can be maintained in SBI's small account is Rs 50,000.

State Bank of India (SBI) offers the facility of opening a small account for customers who do not have officially valid KYC (Know Your Customer) documents. SBI's small account can be opened by any individual who is above 18 years. However, there are many restrictions in operation of the account due to the relaxed KYC, said SBI on its corporate website- sbi.co.in. SBI's small account can be converted to regular savings account upon submission of KYC documents. This type of account is primarily meant for poorer sections of society to encourage them to start saving without any burden of charges or fees, said SBI.
Here are 10 things to know about SBI's small savings account:
  1. SBI's small account can be opened singly, jointly, or with either or survivor, former or survivor, anyone or survivor etc facility.
  2. SBI's small account can be opened at all branches except specialised branches e.g. Personal Banking Branches (PBBs), Special Personalize Banking (SPB)/ Mid Corporate Group (MCG) and Corporate Account Group (CAG) branches.
  3. There is no average minimum balance (AMB) required to be maintained in this kind of account.
  4. The maximum balance amount that can be maintained in SBI's small account is Rs 50,000. If the balance exceeds Rs. 50,000 or total credit in the account exceeds Rs 1,00,000 in a year, no further transaction is permitted until the full KYC procedure is completed
  5. A small account remains operational initially for a period of twelve months, and thereafter for a further period of twelve months if the holder of such an account provides evidence before the bank of having applied for any of the officially valid documents within twelve months of the opening of account, with the entire relaxation provisions to be reviewed in respect of the said account after twenty four months, said SBI. If KYC documents are not submitted to the bank within 24 months of opening of the small account, no further transaction other than for closure of account is permitted, SBI further said.
  6. Conversion of small account to regular savings bank account or BSBD (basic savings bank deposit) account (at the option of the customer) is done by the home branch manually on full compliance with KYC requirement. After such conversion, the same account number continues.
  7. Interest rates of SBI's small account are similar to that of regular savings bank accounts.
  8. Basic RuPay ATM-cum-debit card is issued free of cost and no annual maintenance charge is applied in SBI's small account. Receipt/ credit of money through electronic payment channels like NEFT/RTGS are free.
  9. Deposit/ collection of cheques drawn by central/state government are free. There are no account closure charges levied by the bank.
  10. Aggregate of all withdrawals and transfers in a month should not exceed Rs 10,000. Aggregate of all credits in a financial year should not exceed Rs. 1 lakh.


