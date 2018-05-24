Niti Aayog Ropes In Sushant Singh Rajput To Promote BHIM App, Women Entrepreneurship

As part of its larger mandate to promote digital payments nationwide, the NITI Aayog has been successfully driving the digital payments campaign in India, wherein it collaborates with youth leaders and public figures to promote the cashless payment systems across the country. NITI Aayog continues to bring disruption within the industrial space with the establishment of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), which was launched earlier this year with a mission to establish a vibrant, enabling ecosystem for women entrepreneurs across India.
In order to promote these efforts that Mr Rajput would be entering into an agreement with NITI Aayog. The agreement would be signed by Mr Rajput with Anna Roy, adviser, NITI Aayog in the presence of Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.
Niti Aayog's Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) is a unified access portal which brings together women from countrywide to meet their entrepreneurial ambitions. The idea of the platform was first mooted by NITI Aayog's CEO Amitabh Kant.
WEP helps aspiring women entrepreneurs in three different ways. The first one is to motivate them to start their business. The second is to provide them knowledge and ecosystem support for helping them foster entrepreneurship. And last but not the least, the WEP platform helps female entrepreneurs with hands-on support to entrepreneurs in setting-up and scaling up businesses.