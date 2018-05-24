Niti Aayog Ropes In Sushant Singh Rajput To Promote BHIM App, Women Entrepreneurship Niti Aayog ropes in Hindi film actor Sushant Singh Rajput for two of its initiatives. BHIM app and women entrepreneurship platform (WEP)

Government of India's think tank Niti Aayog has roped in film actor Sushant Singh Rajput to promote two of its major initiatives. One of them is BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) app and the other is women entrepreneurship platform (WEP). BHIM is a payment app that lets users make simple and quick transactions using Unified Payments Interface (UPI). You can make direct bank payments to anyone on UPI using their UPI ID or scanning their QR with the BHIM app. You can also request money through the app from a UPI ID. The app was developed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). BHIM app has was launched by PM Narendra Modi on December 30, 2016 to bring in financial inclusion.As part of its larger mandate to promote digital payments nationwide, the NITI Aayog has been successfully driving the digital payments campaign in India, wherein it collaborates with youth leaders and public figures to promote the cashless payment systems across the country. NITI Aayog continues to bring disruption within the industrial space with the establishment of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), which was launched earlier this year with a mission to establish a vibrant, enabling ecosystem for women entrepreneurs across India.In order to promote these efforts that Mr Rajput would be entering into an agreement with NITI Aayog. The agreement would be signed by Mr Rajput with Anna Roy, adviser, NITI Aayog in the presence of Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog. Niti Aayog's Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) is a unified access portal which brings together women from countrywide to meet their entrepreneurial ambitions. The idea of the platform was first mooted by NITI Aayog's CEO Amitabh Kant.WEP helps aspiring women entrepreneurs in three different ways. The first one is to motivate them to start their business. The second is to provide them knowledge and ecosystem support for helping them foster entrepreneurship. And last but not the least, the WEP platform helps female entrepreneurs with hands-on support to entrepreneurs in setting-up and scaling up businesses.