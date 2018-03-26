These Firms Are Helping Small and Medium Enterprises To Grow Voonik focuses on SMEs and helps them to empower their businesses using AI platform.

New Delhi: The emergence of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in India has seen rapid expansion, particularly with the advent of advanced technology. However, the lack of credit to this sector has been discussed time and again, and measures are being taken to empower this sector.



With the advent of smartphones, individuals have noticed a massive change in lifestyle. However, there exists a need for small retailers to make their businesses go digital or online and get connected with their customers.



In this regard, here are some platforms that are helping SMEs scale their businesses:



IndiaMart



IndiaMART is an online marketplace, connecting buyers with suppliers. The company offers a platform and tools to over 45 million buyers to search from over 43 million products and get connected with over five million reliable and competitive suppliers.



Voonik



Launched in 2013, Voonik is a fashion marketplace, with a focus on personalisation. Voonik, an apparel sector e-Commerce startup, is a confluence of professionals working in technology, style, fashion and data. Voonik focuses on SMEs and helps them to empower their businesses using their in-house artificial intelligence (AI) platform.



Tarnea



Tarnea is a cloud-centric digital technology company based that aims to help conventional retailers sell like Amazon and buy like Wallmart. The platform enables "brick-and-mortar" retail outlets to become fully digital with an ability to transact with customers and suppliers both online and offline. It also provides them with deep insights through real-time data analytics.



RentSher



Launched in 2015, the company offers end-to-end services and helps users rent workstations- laptops, desktops and IT equipment for offices and individuals, especially for SMEs.





