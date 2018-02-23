These Are The Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Of SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Bank Of India A five-year fixed deposit with the largest lender of the country, State Bank of India, (SBI), guarantees you an interest rate of 6%.

8 Shares EMAIL PRINT ICICI Bank offers an interest rate of 6.5% on a fixed deposit of 5 years.



Given below are fixed deposit interest rates of SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank Of Baroda, YES Bank:



State Bank of India (SBI) Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates:

Revision in interest rates On retail domestic term deposits (Below Rupees One Crore) w.e.f. 01.11.2017



(Also read:



Accordingly, the interest rates for retail domestic term deposits 'Below Rupees One Crore' have been revised. The revised interest rates are as under :



(All figures in % per annum)

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 01.11.2017 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.11.2017 7 days to 45 days 5.25 5.75 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.25 6.75 211 days to less than 1 year 6.25 6.75 1 year 6.25 6.75 Above 1 year to 455 days 6.25 6.75 456 days to less than 2 years 6.25 6.75 2 years to less than 3 years 6 6.5 3 years to less than 5 years 6 6.5 5 years and up to 10 years 6 6.5

(Also read:



ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates:

Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits(Less than ₹ 1 crore)

Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017 General Senior Citizen* 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.25 6.75 290 days to less than 1 year 6.5 7 1 year to 389 days 6.6 7.1 390 days to 2 years 6.75 7.25 2 years 1 day upto 5 years 6.5 7 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 6.5 7 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 6.5 7

(Also read:



HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates:

Domestic / NRO / NRE term deposits

Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.50% 6.00% 46 - 60 days 5.75% 6.25% 61 - 90 days 5.75% 6.25% 91 days - 6 months 5.75% 6.25% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 6.00% 6.50% 6 mnths 4 days 6.00% 6.50% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 6.00% 6.50% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 mnths 4 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 months 16 days 6.25% 6.75% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 6.25% 6.75% 1 Year 6.75% 7.25% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 1 year 4 days 6.25% 6.75% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 6.25% 6.75% 1 Year 16 days 6.25% 6.75% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 6.25% 6.75% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 6.00% 6.50% 2 Years 16 days 6.00% 6.50% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 6.00% 6.50% 3 years 1day - 5 years 6.00% 6.50% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50%

Bank of Baroda Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates:

For Domestic & NRO Term Deposits [Per Annum] [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable] (ROI in %)

- Below Rs. One Crore

Tenors Below Rs 1 Cr. (w.e.f. 01.01.18) 7 days to 14 days 4.25 15 days to 45 days 4.75 46 days to 90 days 5 91 days to 180 days 5.5 181 days to 270 days 6 271 days & above and less than 1 year 6.25 1 year 6.45 Above 1 year to 400 days 6.55 Above 400 days and upto 2 Years 6.5 Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years 6.5 Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years 6.5 Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years 6.25

Bank of India (BoI) Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates:

Maturity Buckets Deposits less than Rs.1 Cr w.e.f. 10.01.18 7 days to 14 days 5.25* 15 days to 30 days 5.25 31 days to 45 days 5.25 46 days to 90 days 5.75 91 days to 120 days 6 121 days to 179 days 6 180 days to 269 days 6.25 270 days to less than 1 year 6.25 1 Year & above to less than 2 Yrs 6.6 2 years & above to less than 3 years 6.5 3 years & above to less than 5 years 6.3 5 years & above to less than 8 years 6.25 8 years & above to 10 years 6.25





Fixed Deposits (FD) are a form of savings instrument in which customers deposit their money for a certain period of time for an assured rate of returns. Various banks run fixed deposit accounts of varying tenures and interest rates. For example, a five-year fixed deposit with the largest lender of the country, State Bank of India (SBI) guarantees you an interest rate of 6 per cent. On the same tenure, the largest private sector lender, ICICI Bank offers an interest rate of 6.5 per cent; HDFC Bank offers an interest rate of 6 per cent on a fixed deposit deposited for 5 years while Bank of Baroda and Bank of India (BoI) offer 6.5 per cent and 6.25 per cent respectively on a fixed deposit of the same tenure.Revision in interest rates On retail domestic term deposits (Below Rupees One Crore) w.e.f. 01.11.2017(Also read: SBI Fixed Deposits Tenure, Details, Conditions Accordingly, the interest rates for retail domestic term deposits 'Below Rupees One Crore' have been revised. The revised interest rates are as under :(All figures in % per annum)(Also read: Fixed Deposits Vs Liquid Funds: Which Is A Better Choice For You? Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits(Less than ₹ 1 crore)(Also read: SBI Interest Rates: Savings Bank Account Vs Fixed Deposit Vs NRE Account Domestic / NRO / NRE term depositsFor Domestic & NRO Term Deposits [Per Annum] [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable] (ROI in %)- Below Rs. One Crore