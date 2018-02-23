These Are The Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Of SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Bank Of India

A five-year fixed deposit with the largest lender of the country, State Bank of India, (SBI), guarantees you an interest rate of 6%.

ICICI Bank offers an interest rate of 6.5% on a fixed deposit of 5 years.

Fixed Deposits (FD) are a form of savings instrument in which customers deposit their money for a certain period of time for an assured rate of returns. Various banks run fixed deposit accounts of varying tenures and interest rates. For example, a five-year fixed deposit with the largest lender of the country, State Bank of India (SBI) guarantees you an interest rate of 6 per cent. On the same tenure, the largest private sector lender, ICICI Bank offers an interest rate of 6.5 per cent; HDFC Bank offers an interest rate of 6 per cent on a fixed deposit deposited for 5 years while Bank of Baroda and Bank of India (BoI) offer 6.5 per cent and 6.25 per cent respectively on a fixed deposit of the same tenure.

Given below are fixed deposit interest rates of SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank Of Baroda, YES Bank:

State Bank of India (SBI) Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates:
Revision in interest rates On retail domestic term deposits (Below Rupees One Crore) w.e.f. 01.11.2017

(Also read: SBI Fixed Deposits Tenure, Details, Conditions)

Accordingly, the interest rates for retail domestic term deposits 'Below Rupees One Crore' have been revised. The revised interest rates are as under :

(All figures in % per annum)
 
TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 01.11.2017Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.11.2017
7 days to 45 days
5.25
5.75
46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.75
180 days to 210 days
6.25
6.75
211 days to less than 1 year
6.25
6.75
1 year
6.25
6.75
Above 1 year to 455 days
6.25
6.75
456 days to less than 2 years
6.25
6.75
2 years to less than 3 years
6
6.5
3 years to less than 5 years
6
6.5
5 years and up to 10 years
6
6.5

(Also read: Fixed Deposits Vs Liquid Funds: Which Is A Better Choice For You?)

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates:
Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits(Less than ₹ 1 crore)
 
Tenure Period
Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017
GeneralSenior Citizen*
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.256.75
290 days to less than 1 year6.57
1 year to 389 days6.67.1
390 days to 2 years6.757.25
2 years 1 day upto 5 years6.57
5 years 1 day upto 10 years6.57
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)6.57

(Also read: SBI Interest Rates: Savings Bank Account Vs Fixed Deposit Vs NRE Account)

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates:
Domestic / NRO / NRE term deposits
 
Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate **Senior Citizen Rates 
(per annum)(per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.50%6.00%
46 - 60 days5.75%6.25%
61 - 90 days5.75%6.25%
91 days - 6 months5.75%6.25%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.00%6.50%
6 mnths 4 days6.00%6.50%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.00%6.50%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days6.00%6.50%
9 mnths 4 days6.00%6.50%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days6.00%6.50%
9 months 16 days6.25%6.75%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year6.25%6.75%
1 Year6.75%7.25%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days6.75%7.25%
1 year 4 days6.25%6.75%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days6.25%6.75%
1 Year 16 days6.25%6.75%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years6.25%6.75%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days6.00%6.50%
2 Years 16 days6.00%6.50%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years6.00%6.50%
3 years 1day - 5 years6.00%6.50%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%

Bank of Baroda Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates:
For Domestic & NRO Term Deposits [Per Annum] [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable] (ROI in %)
- Below Rs. One Crore
 
TenorsBelow Rs 1 Cr. (w.e.f. 01.01.18)
7 days to 14 days4.25
15 days to 45 days4.75
46 days to 90 days5
91 days to 180 days5.5
181 days to 270 days6
271 days & above and less than 1 year6.25
1 year6.45
Above 1 year to 400 days6.55
Above 400 days and upto 2 Years6.5
Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years6.5
Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years6.5
Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years6.25

Bank of India (BoI) Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates:
 
Maturity BucketsDeposits less than Rs.1 Cr
w.e.f. 10.01.18
7 days to 14 days5.25*
15 days to 30 days5.25
31 days to 45 days5.25
46 days to 90 days5.75
91 days to 120 days6
121 days to 179 days6
180 days to 269 days6.25
270 days to less than 1 year6.25
1 Year & above to less than 2 Yrs6.6
2 years & above to less than 3 years6.5
3 years & above to less than 5 years6.3
5 years & above to less than 8 years6.25
8 years & above to 10 years6.25

 

